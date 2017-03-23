ELLE DECOR Shopping powered by Dering Hall We're excited to bring audiences an even richer content experience, while creating new marketing opportunities for design companies

ELLE DECOR, the interiors destination for the fashion-forward, and premiere online design resource Dering Hall today announced the launch of two industry-first consumer services: ELLE DECOR Shopping, debuting April 15, and the ELLE DECOR Designer Directory, launching in May to coincide with ELLE DECOR’s A-List issue, which highlights the year’s top interior designers. The announcement was made by Peter Sallick, co-founder of Dering Hall, and Michael Mraz, executive director of audience and strategic partnerships at Hearst Magazines Digital Media.

The Shopping experience will provide ELLEDECOR.com users with access to Dering Hall’s curated 30,000-item home furnishings product catalog, featuring selections hand-picked by ELLEDECOR.com editors and delivered via the site’s editorial content, navigation menus and promotion. The function will also feature a centralized shopping portal that allows users to save and organize selections and click through to purchase or contact sellers directly through DeringHall.com. The Designer Directory, a network of more than 550 top-tier industry professionals and firms, will allow ELLEDECOR.com users to browse work portfolios, send project requests to professionals and learn more about designers featured in editorial content. Both platforms will be available on ELLEDECOR.com and powered by Dering Hall.

“ELLE DECOR and Dering Hall are committed to quality, design, storytelling, and innovation,” Sallick said. “These new offerings represent a broad expansion of our digital marketing platform, and we’re excited to bring audiences an even richer content experience, while creating new marketing opportunities for design companies to reach high-end trade and consumer audiences online.”

The Designer Directory is a compilation of select interior designers, architects, landscape architects and other service providers that will allow professionals to showcase and market their work and services to ELLEDECOR.com users. The Shopping service will feature furniture, lighting, home accessories, fabric, rugs, hardware, and more. Participating brands will be able to measure user action and marketing performance through a proprietary dashboard.

“Extending the Dering Hall product discovery experience to ELLE DECOR connects inspiration with shopping, benefiting consumers and designers looking for special pieces, as well as creators and manufacturers, who will be able to reach new customers in a more direct way,” said Michael Lacy, chief operating officer of Dering Hall.

“ELLEDECOR.com is a digital destination for people who love sophisticated design, with traffic more than doubling in 2016,” said Mraz. “Partnering with Dering Hall, who also saw traffic more than double last year, adds a new dimension to our content through clickable shopping action points and curated resources that enhance the user experience, and makes ELLEDECOR.com and Dering Hall indispensable tools for consumers, designers and manufacturers.”

ELLE DECOR’s parent company Hearst Magazines is an investor in Dering Hall.

