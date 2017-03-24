“The opportunity now is to accelerate this momentum and build on our strengths, as public transport and bus operators look for innovative and cost effective solutions to deliver real-time information to passengers.”

Papercast Ltd, leaders in bus stop e-paper passenger information solutions, has announced a corporate restructure that will enable the company to better execute on its strategy and continue to innovate its e-paper RTPI solution.

The move sees the creation of a global head office and business administration in London, headed by Robert Bicket as Chief Executive Officer. Robert will focus the company on a single strategy aligned with market needs, along with improved capability in all disciplines to advance growth and collaboration with delivery partners to establish a high-value market position in key geographies.

Chief Operations Officer, Bogdan Pavlic will be responsible for technology innovation, as well as product and service delivery. Under his leadership, the company will continue to make significant investments and empower its engineers to develop the Papercast platform, so that it remains the most advanced e-paper RTPI solution available.

The restructuring initiative will accelerate Papercast’s vision to improve the customer experience and overall utilisation of public transport by keeping passengers more reliably informed. Robert joined the business in October last year and has intensified the company’s focus in high-growth areas where it is positioned for long-term leadership and customer value.

“Our progress over the last six months demonstrates a strategy that is working and a solid foundation for growth,” says Robert. “The opportunity now is to accelerate this momentum and build on our strengths, as public transport and bus operators look for innovative and cost effective solutions to deliver real-time information to passengers.”

Bogdan adds: “The market is in an interesting place right now. Service providers are under pressure to deliver live digital information to passengers across their network, at a time when legacy systems are reaching the end of their shelf life. We are already in a strong position with the latest release of Papercast’s range of solar powered e-paper displays. This refocus will enable us to innovate with greater speed, efficiency and capability in a fast-changing market.”

The news follows Papercast’s recent launch of the advanced EPD board to power their ‘next generation’ solar powered range of e-paper displays. Developed entirely in-house by Papercast engineers, the all new quad-core e-paper driver board breaks new ground in power performance, using nine times less energy than its first generation equivalent, used in the majority of outdoor e-paper signage displays available on the market.

Papercast was launched in March 2016 after considerable field testing and is currently deployed under trial across Europe, Americas and Asia.

