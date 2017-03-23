Delta Dental awards $25,000 grant to Florida Mission of Mercy event

The Delta Dental Community Care Foundation today announced a $25,000 grant to the 2017 Florida Mission of Mercy, a program of the Florida Dental Association Foundation.

This year’s Florida Mission of Mercy will be held March 24 and 25 at Woodham Middle School, located at 150 E. Burgess Road in Pensacola. Dentists, hygienists, dental assistants and community activists, all of whom are volunteering their time, will provide free dental treatment to the region's underserved and low-income population.

"Florida's annual Mission of Mercy event provides important oral health care to many in need who would otherwise go without care due to financial barriers," said Ken Yale, DDS, senior vice president and chief clinical officer for Delta Dental. "As a past sponsor, we are delighted to once again contribute toward such a worthy cause."

“While the Florida Mission of Mercy provides much-needed relief to thousands, the high volume of patients participating in this program also highlights the critical need to improve oral health in Florida,” said Bob Payne, DDS, president of the Florida Dental Association Foundation.

For more information about this year’s Florida Mission of Mercy event in Pensacola, visit floridadental.org/foundation/programs/mission-of-mercy.

About the Delta Dental Community Care Foundation

The Delta Dental Community Care Foundation provides approximately $4 million in annual grants to nonprofit community clinics and health care programs, striving to improve oral health for underserved children and adults through treatment and education. It is the philanthropic branch of Delta Dental Insurance Company and its affiliates which together provide dental benefits to 34.5 million people in 15 states plus the District of Columbia. The affiliated companies, which include Delta Dental of California, Delta Dental of New York, Inc., and Delta Dental of Pennsylvania, are part of the Delta Dental Plans Association, whose member companies collectively cover 73 million people nationwide.

About the Florida Dental Association Foundation

The Florida Dental Association Foundation (FDA Foundation) is the charitable arm of the Florida Dental Association (FDA), a statewide association representing Florida-licensed dentists. The mission of the FDA Foundation is to promote dental health for all Floridians. To learn more, visit floridadental.org/foundation.

