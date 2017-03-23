AMC Health Names Sam Karam Chief Technology Officer

Sam Karam

AMC Health, the leading provider of proven real-time virtual care solutions announced today that Sam Karam will join the company as Chief Technology Officer.

Mr. Karam previously directed the development of Optum’s remote patient monitoring solution. Prior to Optum (a division of UnitedHealth Group), Mr. Karam managed Bayer’s integrations of telehealth data platforms with standard EHR and care management applications. He had previously lead positions in application development and systems integration at JP Morgan and Panasonic.

“We are excited to have Sam join the AMC Health family,” said AMC Health’s President and CEO, Nesim Bildirici. “His experience compliments what I believe to be the most talented and seasoned leadership team in virtual care today. Sam is bringing his hands-on experience at integrating the latest in mobile applications, and in implementing scalable Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) enabled solutions, to enhance the end-user experience in population health management and patient engagement. His expertise in incorporating real-time data into care workflows on a greater scale and in more substantive ways will guarantee AMC Health’s leadership in the virtual care market.”

Mr. Karam’s broad experience in creating FDA Class II cleared virtual care solutions made him an ideal match for AMC Health, as he ensures that AMC Health’s FDA Class II cleared platform continues to adhere to the strictest standards as aggressive development continues unabated. This comes at a critical time as virtual care platforms, including mobile monitoring solutions, are coming under tighter scrutiny by the FDA and other regulatory and certification bodies.

About AMC Health

For 15 years, AMC Health has led healthcare transformation through the use of virtual technologies. We are the leading provider of real-time virtual care solutions. Our FDA Class II cleared platform, end-to-end services and clinically proven solutions enable healthcare organizations to securely extend ‎their services beyond the four walls of the hospital and ambulatory clinic settings. Providing cost-effective population health management, our ever-expanding ecosystem delivers scalable virtual care programs for health systems and payers, connecting to more than 200 devices, apps, and integrations via a single connection. Our customers’ peer-reviewed published studies highlight clinical improvements for conditions like heart failure, diabetes, and hypertension, reductions in hospital admissions, and solid financial return on investment. For more information, visit http://www.amchealth.com.