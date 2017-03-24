ADOMANI Adds Rick Eckert as Chief Operating Officer

“We are fortunate to have Rick’s services, contacts and customer service experience,” said ADOMANI CEO Jim Reynolds.

ADOMANI Inc., a leading supplier of all-electric school buses, trucks and conversions, announced today that Rick Eckert has been appointed the company’s Chief Operating Officer. The bus industry veteran brings extensive knowledge and experience in fleet management and logistics and joins the company from A-Z Bus Sales, Inc., one of the largest bus dealers in the United States, where he served as General Manager and Blue Bird, Micro Bird by Girarden, and Collins bus dealer for California and Hawaii.

“We are fortunate to have Rick’s services, contacts and customer service experience,” said ADOMANI CEO Jim Reynolds. “I have worked with Rick for over 13 years, and during that time I saw him grow his abilities, confidence and industry knowledge to become the leader he is today. His operational expertise adds to our already strong team, helping us maintain a standard of excellence as we grow to serve the demand for zero emissions fleets.”

During his 17-year tenure with A-Z Bus Sales, Rick managed the dealership’s fixed operations for both the Sacramento and Colton locations, but was known primarily for his ability to solve customer issues and get vehicles back on the road. He has worked closely with manufacturers, air districts and suppliers to bring reliable solutions, product training and support to municipalities and school transportation fleets throughout California.

Rick will work closely with ADOMANI’s vehicle manufacturers to ensure that the company’s proven electric drivetrain technology and partners perform at the highest level in providing the reliable zero emissions solution that the marketplace requires.

"I am excited to be joining ADOMANI at such a transformational time in the industry," Eckert said. "Zero emissions vehicles are not just a thing of the future, they are here today, and ADOMANI brings the best available product offerings and the most knowledgeable team to the industry."

About ADOMANI, Inc.

California-based ADOMANI, Inc. provides school bus and fleet operators with complete Zero Emission Vehicles and plug-in hybrid solutions. ADOMANI brings together proven electric drivetrain technology, customized products, and trusted service partners to cut total cost of ownership, boost vehicle reliability, and unlock the many benefits of green technology. For more information, visit http://www.adomanielectric.com.