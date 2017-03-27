Adzooma Releases Game Changing Features

Adzooma Logo "These two new features help make our platform unique, and will help improve our customer’s performance online."

Since launching in November 2016, Adzooma, a fast-growing worldwide marketing software, have seen their customer base grow at a phenomenal rate. With powerful integration with native networks, they are proud to announce two new features to improve their platform further.

Adzooma offers its users the ability to create, scale, and optimise their digital marketing and advertising campaigns in a single system. Their innovative platform has already saved their clients hundreds of hours that were previously wasted using multiple platforms and third party software.

Delivering on the promise that they are the all-in-one digital marketing platform, and striving to constantly improve, these two new features mean that Adzooma’s overall offering can’t be found elsewhere and is completely unique.

The first new feature is that Adzooma customers can now optimise their RevContent campaigns with widget blacklisting.

Using the RevContent Widget Report in Adzooma, users can see details on each and every widget where adverts appear and how they're performing. Once users identify the widgets that they want to block, all it takes is a few clicks and they will be added to a blacklist directly. Adzooma's widget optimisation report is a great solution for those who want to better optimise campaigns that run on RevContent.

RevContent doesn’t provide widget reports to their users via their platform, so this is a great feature if you’re currently using RevContent. Mainly because the report allows users to make more accurate decisions when optimising campaigns to help maximise return on investment.

The second feature that Adzooma have introduced, is automatic bot filtering for their customers.

Bots, web crawlers, or spiders can be a real pain when tracking clicks on online adverts and tracking links. Each time a bot comes across an advert or tracking link on a website, it will follow it. This causes a click to be tracked in reports, which artificially increases the number of clicks seen and reduces the click-through rate (CTR), making it harder to judge the performance of campaigns.

The solution is simply to ignore the bots so that reports only show real users. Adzooma detects bots automatically, so there's no need to set up a bot blacklist or run test traffic. It also provides the user with purer data to help optimise campaigns.

Will Haswell, Business Development Manager at Adzooma, says “With Adzooma, we want to take a different approach to our competitors. It's always been our mission to make digital marketing, and online advertising faster and easier.

“These two new features help make our platform unique, and will help improve our customer’s performance online. We actually try to work with our customers to identify improvements and roll them out.”

For more information on these brand-new features, please visit https://www.adzooma.com/blog

Adzooma was created to help reduce the time and effort associated with marketing across multiple channels, and give digital marketers the tools they need to effectively scale and optimise their campaigns.

