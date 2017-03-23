Petplan pet insurance’s Tournament of Tails moves into the Spirited 16 today, as just 16 organizations and their adoptable pets remain to vie for the $5,000 grand prize.

The bracket-style challenge lets fans vote online at http://www.gopetplan.com/tournament-of-tails to advance their favorite adoptable pet to the next round. The nose-to-nose matchups last one calendar day, and the pet who receives the most votes moves on to the next round.

No pet goes home empty-pawed when eliminated from the challenge. Those bounced from the Terrific 32 (first round) received a $100 donation for their shelters; players whose run ends at the Spirited 16 receive $200; pets knocked off in the Eager 8 round receive $300; while those who claw their way to the Final Fur net $500. The Tournament ends with a one-day championship matchup on Monday, April 4, with the winner taking home a $5,000 grand prize donation for their organization.

The Tournament of Tails began on Monday, March 13, with 32 participating shelters vying for the nearly $11,000 in donations. The Spirted 16 will run through Tuesday, March 28.

Visit http://www.gopetplan.com/tournament-of-tails to see full field of adoptable pet participants.

Complete Spirited 16 Matchups (pdf bracket with pet name below)

Thursday, March 23, 2017

San Diego Humane (San Diego, CA) vs. Nevada SPCA (Las Vegas, NV)

SecondHand Hounds (Eden Prairie, MN) vs. Chows Plus Rescue (Sacramento, CA)

Friday, March 24, 2017

Deep South Canine Rescue (Ellaville, GA) vs. Canine CellMates (Atlanta, GA)

Dog Star Rescue (Canton, CT) vs. Peach County Animal Rescue (Fort Valley, GA)

Monday, March 27, 2017

San Antonio Humane (San Antonio, CA) vs. Snooty Giggles (Thompsons Station, TN)

Born Again Pit Bull Rescue (Sherwood, OR) vs Tucker County Animal Shelter (Parsons, WV)

Tuesday, March 28, 2017

Women's Humane Society (Bensalem, PA) vs. Pibbles N' More (Binghamton, NY)

Morris Animal Refuge (Philadelphia, PA) vs Northeast Animal Shelter (Salem, MA)

The remainder of the schedule is as follows:



Spirited 16: March 23-28

Eager 8: March 29-30

Final Fur: March 31

For more information about the Tournament, pet players and to vote, visit the Tournament of Tails website at http://www.gopetplan.com/tournament-of-tails.

