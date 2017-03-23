Pictured is a “CLEAN” mural created at Pete’s Wash House in St. Petersburg, Fla. “We are very excited about this landmark, as well as our partnership with Pep Rally, Inc. and other mural artists to beautify neighborhoods through art at laundromat locations,” said Jason Sowell, president of Current Initiatives.

The tenth mural in the #CLEANcampaign, a project aimed at inspiring and encouraging the community through visual arts, will be created Saturday, March 25, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Tampa Laundry located at 2501 N. Tampa St. Inspiration for the 10x20-foot long mural is drawn from Current Initiatives’ (Current) mantra that cleanliness brings hope. The mural will be completed in conjunction with this month’s Laundry Project, which assists lower-income residents and families by providing the necessary items to wash and dry clothes and linens.

The #CLEANcampaign started one year ago, and is a partnership between Current and Tampa-based creative studio, Pep Rally, Inc., which has developed several mural designs. To date, six different artists have drafted nine designs for the project. The murals can be found at various laundromat locations across Tampa Bay, as well as one in New Orleans and Fort Myers.

Lending his artistic skills for this weekend’s mural is Chicago-based artist Joseph "Sentrock" Perez, known for using bright colors, intense lettering and characters that grab the attention of audiences.

“We are very excited about this landmark, as well as our partnership with Pep Rally, Inc. and other mural artists to beautify neighborhoods through art at laundromat locations,” said Jason Sowell, president of Current Initiatives. “We hope the murals continue to bring pride and encouragement to the residents in those communities.”

Current plans to create additional murals at partnering laundromat locations across the nation. Poster prints of the mural can be purchased online at bit.ly/LP-CLEAN in support of future Laundry Projects.

About Current Initiatives

Current Initiatives is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization incorporated in Florida that started with young adults committed to educating others on current social initiatives and mobilizing them to bring about change. Current establishes community groups for awareness and education and organizes local initiatives such as the Laundry Project, Hope For Homes Project and Affordable Christmas. To learn more about Current Initiatives, visit EngageCurrent.org and at http://www.Facebook.com/engagecurrent/.

