Festo Names BG Technologies a New Distributor

Festo today named BG Technologies in Austin to distribute sensors and power supply products in Texas. Festo is one of the world’s leading suppliers of pneumatic and electric motion actuation components and subassemblies.

Founded in 2002, BG Technologies is a small woman-owned industrial electronic distributor with a staff that offers over 130 years of combined industrial electronic experience.

“As a true family business, some of our employees are family members and all have worked closely enough that we feel like family,” said Linda Gibson, President. “This has come to include our customers, vendors, and partners. With products from high quality suppliers such as Festo, BG Technologies gives each customer our best service and support, just as we would for our family.”

For more information on Festo, call 800-993-3786 and visit http://www.festo.us. BG Technologies can be reached at 512-336-2299 and http://www.bg-technologies.com/.

About Festo

Festo is a leading manufacturer of pneumatic and electromechanical systems, components, and controls for process and industrial automation. For more than 40 years, Festo Corporation has continuously elevated the state of manufacturing with innovations and optimized motion control solutions that deliver higher performing, more profitable automated manufacturing and processing equipment.

