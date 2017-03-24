Using Reflexis solutions, QuickChek increases efficiency and accuracy in our labor operations and task execution processes and aids Store Leaders and Team Members in delivering our customer promise.

Reflexis congratulates QuickChek Corporation, a market leader in food services with an exceptional handcrafted fresh coffee and fresh food program, for once again being named one of the "Best Places to Work in New Jersey" and one of the "Best Companies to Work for in New York State." It is the seventh time in the past eight years QuickChek has been named to the Garden State list compiled by the weekly business journal NJBIZ. It is also the fifth year in a row the company has made the list in the Empire State compiled by the New York State Society for Human Resources Management and Best Companies Group, an independent firm managing "Best Places to Work" programs throughout the United States.

The privately-held company employs more than 4,000 Team Members in 148 retail store locations throughout New Jersey, New York's Hudson Valley, and Long Island. QuickChek has opened 39 new stores and hired an additional 1,400 people since 2007, with additional stores planned for 2017 and on. Team Members are surveyed as part of the awards programs, which are designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment whose practices benefit each state's businesses, economy, and workforce.

QuickChek empowers its Team Members to be successful employees. The company instills a sense of ownership in Store Leaders, emphasizes service in the community, and provides technology tools that help Team Members have a higher quality of working life, increase efficiency, and improve the customer experience.

Using Reflexis solutions (Time and Attendance™, Workforce Manager™, Task Manager™, and StoreWalk®), QuickChek optimizes labor scheduling and time keeping processes, improves line-of-sight visibility into task completion levels, and conducts food-service audits on mobile devices to ensure stores consistently provide satisfying and fresh food and beverages.

“QuickChek is thrilled that we have once again been ranked so highly by our Team Members,” said Amy DaSilva, HR Communications and Systems Specialist, QuickChek. “Using Reflexis solutions, QuickChek increases efficiency and accuracy in our labor operations and task execution processes and aids Store Leaders and Team Members in delivering our customer promise, every day. It is exciting to work for a company that invests in technology that helps stores run better and provide a high level of customer service.”

“Reflexis workforce management solutions play an important role in helping QuickChek and many other leading convenience store and food service companies consistently meet and exceed their operational and customer service goals,” said Brett Friedman, Senior Vice President, Global Sales and Marketing, for Reflexis. “Since 2010, when the company first implemented Reflexis Time and Attendance, QuickChek has expanded its usage of our solutions by subsequently deploying labor scheduling, task management, and retail store auditing on mobile devices. We are thrilled to play a role in helping QuickChek grow and are proud to partner with a company consistently recognized for dedication to its employees' growth and quality of life.”

QuickChek Corporation is a market leader in food services with an exceptional fresh coffee and fresh food program that has been voted the best in America in a national consumer survey. Based in Whitehouse Station, N.J., the privately-owned company has 148 retail locations throughout New Jersey, New York’s Hudson Valley, and Long Island.

Reflexis helps retailers simplify store operations and better engage customers to uncover profit. The Reflexis platform of real-time store operations, task management, retail store auditing, time and attendance, workforce management (labor budgeting, forecasting, and scheduling), employee self-service, mobile apps, and analytics enables retailers to align store labor & activities to corporate goals and institutionalize best-practice response to real-time exceptions and alerts.

Since 2001, more than 200 of the world’s best retailers in multiple vertical categories have reported dramatic improvements in store-level compliance with corporate strategies and increased revenue and profitability after implementing Reflexis solutions.

Reflexis Systems, Inc. is privately held and headquartered in Dedham, Massachusetts and has offices in Atlanta, London, Düsseldorf, and Pune (India), with additional sales presence across Europe and Latin America.