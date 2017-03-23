LeasePlan USA Announces New Chief Commercial Officer

Ricardo Fonzaghi "Talent, expertise and strategic focus are hallmarks of LeasePlan's sales and client relations teams. I am honored to join them in delivering creative solutions to our clients."

LeasePlan USA has appointed Ricardo Fonzaghi as new Chief Commercial Officer, overseeing the company’s sales and client relations teams.

“Ricardo has delivered savings and quality improvements to clients by analyzing and understanding the financial, competitive and process sides and consolidating this into a results-focused solution,” said Jeff Schlesinger, president and CEO for LeasePlan USA. “We look forward to continued growth and client loyalty under his leadership.”

Fonzaghi has more than 20 years of professional experience in the telecommunications, internet and fleet management industries, with a strong background in project management and quality improvement, always focused on client success.

Most recently, he served as senior vice president of LeasePlan International sales for 11 years, where he was responsible for developing global fleet management programs for corporate fleets based in the Americas.

“Talent, expertise and strategic focus are hallmarks of LeasePlan’s sales and client relations teams,” said Fonzaghi. “I am honored to join them in delivering creative solutions to our clients.”

About LeasePlan

LeasePlan is a global fleet management and driver mobility company. Our global group manages 1.6 million vehicles and provides services in 32 countries. LeasePlan USA prides itself on delivering high-touch service and innovative products that offer total cost reduction for fleets. Our full-service offering consists of financing and operational fleet management services to meet the needs of a diverse client base. With more than 50 years of fleet experience, LeasePlan’s experts find ways to get the most out of clients’ vehicles, budget and time. Find out why our clients agree that it’s easier to leaseplan.