Masterflex® High-Performance Pump Head has better performance than its predecessor.

The new design of the Masterflex® L/S® High-Performance Pump Head from Cole-Parmer offers even better performance than its predecessor with faster tubing changes, improved ergonomics, and the highest pressure performance and flow rates of any L/S pump head. The pump head’s pressure performance extends up to 150 psi (10.3 bar) with L/S high-pressure (HP) pump tubing. Flow rates can reach up to 3400 mL/min with L/S High-performance precision tubing.

To ensure repeatability and consistent performance, tubing occlusion is automatic and optimized when pump head is closed and latched. Other features of the pump head include reinforced nylon housing and occlusion bed with stainless steel rotor/roller assembly. Models with open-head interlock sensor stop drive motor when pump head is open (when used with sensor-equipped drives). This pump head is compatible with all L/S drives that accept two or more pump heads. It is ideal for peristaltic pump operators in the pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and food and beverage industries.

