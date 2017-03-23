We know that our learning environment and the campus experience is enriched when a wide variety of perspectives, backgrounds, and identities are represented.

Omega Institute for Holistic Studies, a nonprofit organization dedicated to lifelong learning, announced today that more than $400,000 will be awarded in full and partial scholarships to eligible applicants for more than 80 workshops taking place on their Hudson Valley campus in 2017. Veterans, educators, those living with cancer, and women leaders are among the eligible candidates.

“Omega is committed to expanding pathways to participation through our scholarship fund,” said Carla Goldstein, chief external affairs officer at Omega. “We know that our learning environment and the campus experience is enriched when a wide variety of perspectives, backgrounds, and identities are represented.”

Omega welcomes more than 23,000 visitors to its Rhinebeck campus annually between May and October. People come for reasons big and small—from professional training to rest and rejuvenation to catalyzing personal growth and social change. Omega will offer a total of 390 workshops in 2017 spanning six learning paths: Body, Mind & Spirit; Health & Healing; Leadership & Work; Relationships & Family; Creative Expression; and Sustainable Living.

For a full list of scholarship opportunities and information on how to apply, visit eOmega.org/scholarships.

For more information visit eOmega.org, and follow Omega on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Google+.

About Omega Institute for Holistic Studies

Founded in 1977, Omega Institute for Holistic Studies is the nation’s most trusted source for wellness and personal growth. As a nonprofit organization, Omega offers diverse and innovative educational experiences that inspire an integrated approach to personal and social change. Located on 250 acres in the beautiful Hudson Valley, Omega welcomes more than 23,000 people to its workshops, conferences, and retreats in Rhinebeck, New York, and at exceptional locations around the world. eOmega.org