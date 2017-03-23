Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites, Los Angeles Sustainability in our hotel industry saves energy, reduces costs, and sends an important message to guests from around the world.

In partnership with the City of Los Angeles Green Lodging Program, The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites is hosting the “Go Green for Earth Hour” event.

“Sustainability in our hotel industry saves energy, reduces costs, and sends an important message to guests from around the world," said Mayor Eric Garcetti. "The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites was L.A.'s first green-certified hotel, and its partnership for Earth Hour — and outstanding commitment to environmental stewardship — speaks to our city's best values and our determination to build a more sustainable future.”

The event, taking place on Saturday, March 25, 2017 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm, will provide information on energy efficiency, water conservation and recycling programs in the City of Los Angeles to promote sustainable practices and global thinking.

The public is invited to attend the "Go Green for Earth Hour" event at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites, Lobby Level, located at 404 S. Figueroa Street in downtown Los Angeles.

About the Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites

The landmark Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites is located in the heart of Los Angeles’ business district, ideally located with easy access to cultural and business centers, as well as nearby beaches, the Los Angeles Convention Center and the Staples Center. The Westin Bonaventure is Los Angeles’ largest convention hotel with 1,358 deluxe guest rooms and over 110,000 square feet of meeting and exhibit space including the city’s largest ballroom. Guest rooms and suites offer floor-to-ceiling views of the Los Angeles skyline and mountains beyond, and the signature Westin Heavenly Bed® and Heavenly Bath. For more information, visit the Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites’ web site at: http://www.thebonaventure.com.