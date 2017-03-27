Swift uses microwave energy to produce a heat shock protein effect, which leads to the immune system targeting viral tissue. Early clinical research in the UK has reported significantly higher levels of efficacy than traditional treatments.

Emblation Limited, a global leader in medical microwave technology, has announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has granted a Notice of Allowance for U.S. Patent Application No. 13/183759, with claims that cover a new method for the treatment of viral infections and cancers caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV).

Emblation manufactures the Swift system, a microwave-based aesthetic treatment system currently approved for use in the UK, Europe and Canada in the fields of Podiatry and Dermatology. The system is not currently available for sale in the United States, but market clearance is expected by Q1 2018.

The HPV virus is highly contagious, and commonly results in unsightly, embarrassing and painful lesions. HPV lesions, such as viral warts or verrucae, are undetected by the immune system, and can persist for years. Certain strains are also known to be malignant, causing cervical cancer and cancers of the head and neck.

The Swift aesthetic treatment system uses microwave energy to produce a heat shock protein effect, which leads to the immune system targeting viral tissue. Early clinical research in the UK has reported significantly higher levels of efficacy than traditional treatments. Lesions characterised by clinicians as “recalcitrant” resolved with no cases of scarring recorded during the study.

According to Markets and Markets, the global medical aesthetics market is expected to reach USD 13.29 billion and grow with CAGR of 10.8% during 2016-2021. Energy based devices are estimated to be the fastest growing segment in this market, with North America predicted to be the fastest growing region globally.

About Emblation - http://www.emblation.com

Emblation is a global leader in medical microwave technology. Established in the USA in 2007, the company relocated to Scotland the following year to continue research into novel microwave based medical products, with a particular focus on Dermatology, Podiatry & Medical Aesthetics.

Emblation has since manufactured and launched a range of innovative microwave systems for a number of global organizations, meeting the fundamental need for compact, lightweight and portable generators for medical applications. All of Emblation’s microwave generators are built with a number of unique features – allowing for some of the safest and most advanced systems available today.

The team is led by some of the world’s foremost medical microwave experts, with a wealth of experience in the design, development and manufacture of microwave applications for a range of medical fields. Emblation is certified to EN ISO13485 standards, and is committed to providing next generation solutions for today’s medical conditions.