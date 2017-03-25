TRMS performance director Marcus DF White & Writer Mark Grisar after London "Cleaning House" table read. To date, the TRMS experience has been the best experience of my screenwriting career. For the four days, I was treated as an A-list writer, I bonded with the cast, facilitators, London, and had the best vacation of my life.

Nick Quested was recently announced to direct Mark Grisar’s award winning script, Cleaning House. Optioned by Goldcrest Films, the project is set to begin production in Spring.

Cleaning House is a contemporary noir about Max, a victim of downsizing, stuck in an unhappy marriage, who finds some passion in his life when he begins a relationship with Elena the young woman who cleans his house. Unbeknownst to Max, Elena is casing the house for her boyfriend to rob, and with it comes the murder of Elena. Now, Max's "loving" wife Nan goes to great lengths to frame him for the crime - American Beauty meets Gone Girl.

Among many awards Grisar has received for his collection of screenplays, Cleaning House placed most recently as the Grand Prize Winner in the 2016 Table Read My Screenplay Contest (TRMS) - London Season. Just after the announcement of his win, Grisar was contacted by Goldcrest Films to discuss the project.

When asked in an interview with Moviebytes about his experience participating in the Table Read My Screenplay Contest Grisar said, “To date, the TRMS experience has been the best experience of my screenwriting career. For the four days, I was treated as an A-list writer, I bonded with the cast, facilitators, London, and had the best vacation of my life.”

The Table Read My Screenplay Contest, sponsored by the International Screenwriters’ Association provides trips for winning writers to various film festivals around the world in order to have their scripts realized with professional actors. Winners also get to participate in film festival events, movies and networking with industry professionals.

For more information regarding Mark Grisar’s project or the Table Read My Screenplay Contest visit http://www.TableReadMyScreenplay.com or email info(at)TableReadMyScreenplay(dot)com