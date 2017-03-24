Social Service Organization Helps Homebound Elderly Celebrate Passover

On Sunday April 2nd, DOROT will deliver more than 650 packages to isolated older adults living in New York City and Westchester. DOROT is a social service agency dedicated to alleviating social isolation among older adults by providing services to help them live independently as valued members of the community.

Over 500 volunteers will work with DOROT to deliver Passover packages to older adults that will help them celebrate this vital holiday. In addition to delivering a package, each volunteer will spend time with a senior, brightening their day with their visits. For the past 40 years, DOROT has provided compassionate care and companionship to isolated older adults. As part of this effort, DOROT delivers holiday packages every Passover filled with matzoh, gefilte fish, pitted prunes, grape juice, macaroons, horseradish, matzoh ball soup, canned carrots, an apple, an orange, and a Yahrzeit candle.

Before delivering a package, volunteers watch a brief orientation video and meet with DOROT staff to go over delivery guidelines. Once they deliver the package, volunteers stay and chat with seniors, swapping stories and often creating lasting friendships and memories. DOROT’s Passover Package Delivery brings vital services to elders at a time of year when their loneliness can often be exacerbated by having to spend Passover alone.

DOROT is always looking for new volunteers. If you are interested in participating in DOROT’s Passover Package Delivery, please contact Carrie Jacobs at (917) 441-3713 or apply to volunteer at dorotusa.org.