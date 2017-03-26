LendingQB, a provider of an innovative web-based loan origination system (LOS), earns high marks for its vendor satisfaction and customer support in STRATMOR Group’s most recent Technology Insights survey report.

Per STRATMOR’s LOS Technology Insights survey, LendingQB included roughly 11% of the respondents amongst loan origination software (LOS) providers, making it the second largest in terms of this survey’s overall lender respondents. Likewise, LendingQB earned an end user effectiveness rating of 93% and exceeded functionality expectations for 22% of its respondents – top marks that surpassed even proprietary systems. Overall, LendingQB achieved a vendor satisfaction score of 96% and the highest marks for user experience among the major LOS providers included in the report.

“Lenders need more than LOS technology, they need a vendor that is committed to their success,” said Tim Nguyen, President of LendingQB. “We have almost two decades worth of experience in providing SaaS technology to businesses, so we know better than anyone the importance of customer support in a SaaS environment.”

LendingQB’s LOS is completely web-based and designed to provide lenders a flexible, innovative workflow. Its open-architecture application protocol interface (API) enables lenders to select the tools that best help their efficiency. In addition to the technology, LendingQB provides lenders with a combination of workflow analysis, best practices and training to help fully adopt and optimize the LendingQB LOS.

“The STRATMOR Group Technology Insights survey findings are based on 266 participants ranging in size from under $250 million to $10 billion in annual volume. These results reflect lender opinions on how they view their success with LOS technology when vendors are actively engaged in helping them meets their business objectives,” Nguyen said. “LendingQB’s lean lending strategies, best of breed integrations, and focus on ‘adoptimization’ reflects the level of support lenders need and value in addition to reliable technology."

About STRATMOR Group

STRATMOR Group is a mortgage industry advisory firm that offers a range of programs designed to provide lender CEOs and senior executives in sales, marketing, technology and operations with comprehensive performance benchmarking data and a full spectrum of expert mortgage lending consulting services. The firm serves more than 250 companies operating in the sector and provides consulting on strategies and actions to improve growth and profitability, reduce risk or position themselves to make an acquisition or sell the company. For more information, visit http://www.stratmorgroup.com.

About LendingQB

LendingQB is a provider of Lean Lending solutions. The Lean Lending solution consists of a 100 percent web browser-based, end-to-end mortgage loan origination system, best of breed integrations with key industry partners and ‘adoptimization' services that result in faster cycle times and lower costs per loan. For more information, please call 888.285.3912 or visit http://www.lendingqb.com.

