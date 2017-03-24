Rigaku to Attend 2017 German Crystallographic Society Meeting

Rigaku XtaLAB Synergy single crystal X-ray diffractometer

Rigaku Corporation is pleased to announce its attendance at the 25th Annual Meeting of the German Crystallographic Society (DGK). The conference takes place Monday, March 27 through Thursday, March 30, 2017 in Karlsruhe, Germany at the Karlsruhe Institute for Technology (KIT).

All aspects of crystallography will be addressed at the meeting. The meeting will include 18 microsymposia, six plenary lectures and two poster sessions. This year’s focus is on the structure-property relationship, especially for energy materials.

Rigaku will be exhibiting its lines of small molecule and protein crystallography systems. On March 28, an industrial symposium presented by Rigaku will take place. The symposium will cover the newest developments in small molecule and macromolecular crystallography, as well as the latest developments in CrysAlisPro data collection and processing crystallography software.

