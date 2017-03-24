UMA Pomp and Circumstance More than 600 UMA graduates from 38 states, including those from as far away as California and the Virgin Islands, will walk on Saturday out of a total of more than 4,000 who will virtually join them in the Pomp and Circumstance.

Ultimate Medical Academy’s community of learning will come together at 11 a.m. on March 25, 2017 at the USF Sun Dome, 4202 E. Fowler Ave. in Tampa, and online to celebrate the graduation (#UMAgrad) of the nonprofit higher education institution’s spring class of 2017. More than 600 UMA graduates from 38 states, including those from as far away as California and the Virgin Islands, will walk on Saturday out of a total of more than 4,000 who will virtually join them in the Pomp and Circumstance.

Thousands more, including graduates from 47 states and Guam as well as audience members, will celebrate their success, including employer partners, families and friends, and educational leaders attending UMA’s inaugural K-20 Education Summit.

The ceremony will open with the presentation of colors by the University of Tampa ROTC and the singing of the National Anthem led by retired United States Air Force Sergeant Sonya Bryson, a regular performer for the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. In addition, UMA President Derek Apanovitch, J.D., M.B.A., and UMA Career Services Advisor Nelson Sostre will deliver remarks. Sostre will discuss how he helps UMA students secure jobs to start their healthcare careers.

Representing UMA’s three locations (Tampa, Clearwater and online), three student graduates will share their stories on what they have overcome to reach educational and career success. Markeeta Jones from Tampa (originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin), who is receiving a Patient Care Technician diploma from the Tampa campus; Tamika Holland from Clearwater, who is receiving a Dental Assistant with Expanded Functions diploma from the Clearwater campus; and Shay Blanks from Charlotte, North Carolina, who is receiving an Associate of Science in Healthcare Management degree from UMA’s online program.

In addition, the ceremony will include faculty speakers and an inspiring keynote address from scholar, educator, activist and community organizer Dr. Jamila Lyiscott, who presented at the UMA K-20 Summit (#UMAK20) this week in Tampa. Lyiscott is a postdoctoral fellow at the Institute for Urban and Minority Education at Teachers College, Columbia University in New York City.

The UMA Spring Commencement is being sponsored by Pearson, Bookmasters, McGraw-Hill, Elsevier and Hobsons. More information can be found at ultimatemedical.edu/students/commencement/

