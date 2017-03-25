Altitude Trampoline Park Coming Soon to Vista, CA

Fort Worth, TX based Vertical LLC., d.b.a. Altitude Trampoline Park, has announced an agreement is in place for a 24,000 sq. ft. facility in Vista, CA. Company officials state that facility preparations on site have begun and they expect to have the newest Altitude location in full operation by Summer of 2017. Located in the Pavilion Shopping Center along the 78 freeway, Altitude Vista will serve the North County Coastal area. Altitude Vista will have multiple large in-park party areas for birthdays, corporate team building events, church/youth groups, sports teams or other special occasions.

“We expect this state of the art indoor trampoline park to add 50 or more part time, as well as several full time jobs to the Vista area.” – Curt Skallerup, Altitude- President/CEO.

The indoor park will include a variety of activities such as Dodgeball, Basketball Dunking Lanes, Kid Zone, Foam Pits, Gymnastics “tumble tracks,” Rock Wall, Battle Beam and a huge main court. Altitude is the world’s premier trampoline park company with over 30 parks operating throughout the United States and internationally. Altitude Vista will be California’s first Altitude Trampoline Park.

“Our parks offer state of the art equipment, high energy entertainment at affordable prices for families, groups and more. Altitude Trampoline Park places a sharp focus on providing a safe, clean, family friendly environment that will set our park apart.” – Jeff Rutten- Altitude- COO.

Visit our website at http://www.AltitudeVista.com for employment information, opening dates and birthday party reservations. Like us on our Facebook page Altitude Trampoline Park – Vista to see exciting park developments and special information on our grand opening festivities coming soon.