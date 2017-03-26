Sydney Williams/LandaJob We are confident Sydney's enthusiasm for finding exceptional talent will add real value for our clients.

LandaJob (landajobnow.com), Kansas City’s premier marketing and creative staffing firm, announces the hire of Sydney Williams as Creative and Contract Recruiter. Sydney will connect top-of-the-line creative and marketing talent to bottom line business needs in marketing, advertising, graphic design, communications and public relations.

“We are excited to welcome Sydney to the LandaJob family, and are confident her enthusiasm for finding exceptional talent will add real value for our clients,” said Landa Williams, Founder and CEO of LandaJob.

Sydney is responsible for talent acquisition, crafting job descriptions, screening resumes, interviewing and presenting candidates as well as managing the on-boarding process for new hires. Sydney is an Iowa native with a degree in journalism from the University of Nebraska Omaha.

“The executive search/recruitment industry continues to evolve, and many companies and agencies increasingly need the services of talented contract employees, especially those with unique skills,” said Ralph Gilbert, co-founder of LandaJob. “With the addition of Sydney, LandaJob will continue to connect clients with high performing talent throughout Kansas City and the Midwest.

About LandaJob Creative & Marketing Talent

For more than 30 years, Kansas City and Midwest companies with marketing, advertising, graphic design, communications and public relations needs have looked to LandaJob to find the right talent for specific contract jobs, contract-to-hire and direct hire positions within their companies. The Kansas City-based staffing firm searches for, finds and connects only top-of-the-line talent to bottom line business needs from entry to executive level professionals. For more information go to: landajobnow.com.