Baroness Susan Greenfield Presents New Book At Jewish Book Week

Consciousness is not all or none, but more like a dimmer switch and you can have more or less of it. This sliding scale is helpful in accommodating various riddles. If it is something that is quantitative, that is a gift for science.

Baroness Susan Greenfield has discussed the release of her new book entitled ‘A Day in the Life of the Brain’ and presented it to a packed room of her fans at Kings Place, London. The sold-out event, chaired by Daniel Glaser, took place on the 2nd of March 2017, and was well-received by her fans, who shouted ‘We love Susan’.

Baroness Greenfield is an author, researcher and neuroscientist. She is founder of research company Neuro Bio, senior research fellow at Lincoln College Oxford and has thirty-two honorary degrees. She took her fans through the book, which follows a person’s typical day from the perspective of what is happening in their brain from dawn to dusk. She described what happens to the brain during interaction with animals, especially dogs, and how consciousness changes in an urban vs. rural environment.

At the event, Susan said:

In the book, ‘A Day in the Life of the Brain’, she tackles some of the most challenging aspects of not only psychiatry but also philosophy, examining the nature of human consciousness, and how this differs between humans and animals. Baroness Susan Greenfield also talked about neural networks and how these contribute to making people who they are, accounting for the fact that people lose brain cells, and gain brain cells but do not change in personality. The book is available to download from Amazon now.

Greenfield also announced at the event she has been received a $3 Million investment for her research into Alzheimer’s screening and treatment. She is developing a new patented method with the eventual potential for finding out if someone has Alzheimer’s even before the onset of symptoms by using a blood test. Alongside this, Susan Greenfield is developing a treatment which would aim to stop the progression of the disease. The screening and treatment combination could potentially bring an end to Alzheimer’s symptoms in those who have not yet developed the disease.

Alzheimer’s is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States. Every sixty-six seconds someone in the United States develops the disease. It kills more than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined, according to Alzheimer’s information website Alz.org. Around the world, nearly 44 million people have Alzheimer’s or a related dementia and so Susan’s research could improve many lives. To find out more about Baroness Susan Greenfield and her latest research, visit the Neuro Bio website where new updates will be posted.