Floafers, versatile shoes that combine the style of driving loafers with the utility of slip-resistant water shoes, has raised more than $100,000 on Kickstarter – more than three times the original campaign goal – as crowdfunding for the product enters its final weeks.

"We’re grateful for all our backers on Kickstarter who have made Floafers a tremendous success and helped us get these versatile shoes into production,” said Floafers Co-creator Hayes Brumbeloe. “We made it our mission to create the ideal shoe for fashion-conscious men and women who want to show off their style outdoors and in the office, and the response from crowdfunding backers has been nothing short of phenomenal.”

Made for both men and women and available in several colors, Floafers are great for boating, fishing or enjoying the beach, and stylish enough to wear while at a restaurant or working in an office. They also make it possible for travelers to enjoy a weekend getaway with a single, multi-purpose pair of shoes that will work with both day and evening attire.

Floafers are made of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) foam, an environmentally-friendly material that is lightweight and waterproof. The soles of the shoes are made with scruff-proof and slip-resistant Thermoplastic Copolyester (TPC) rubber – which makes them ideal for wearing on boats or any kind of wet surface. They also float.

Floafers are ideal for many outdoor activities including:



Boating: sailing, yachting, power-boating, windsurfing, kayaking and canoeing

Fishing: recreational, competitive, deep-sea or weekend anglers

Leisure: Biking and walking, tubing and paddle-boarding

Outdoors: hiking, backpacking and camping

Travel and cruises: resorts, beaches, water parks and pool parties

Golfing

Breathable through a design with strategic vent holes and side gills to allow for fast drying, Floafers are also anti-microbial and odor-resistant.

“Floafers combine the comfort and waterproof EVA foam used in Crocs with a classic loafer style, making them the ideal shoe for recreational activities, or while working on the job at restaurants, retail stores and other job sites,” Brumbeloe said.

For more information and to take advantage of early-bird discounts during the final days of crowdfunding, visit the Floafers Kickstarter Campaign Page.

About Floafers

Floafers is a startup shoe company based in Dallas founded in 2014 by Hayes Brumbeloe and Daniel Rubertone with a mission to produce attractive, stylish and functional shoes for both men and women, with plans to offer a line of children’s shoes. The company’s first line of Floafers have a patented design that includes strategic vent holes and side gills for breathability and fast drying, and are offered in several stylish designs that make Floafers a “lifestyle shoe brand, perfect for any occasion.” For more information, visit https://www.floafers.com/.