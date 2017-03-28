Yusen Logistics Launches Transportation Solutions Group

Yusen Logistics “Based on a mission of collaboration and partnership, the TSG will enable Yusen Logistics to deliver comprehensive services and drive innovation,” said Kunihiko Miyoshi, President, and CEO of Yusen Logistics (Americas).

Yusen Logistics (Americas) Inc., a leading third-party logistics provider, has formed a new group called the Transportation Solutions Group (TSG) to create customized solutions for new and existing customers.

The TSG will provide services under three categories:



Specialized and niche transportation services such as cross- border Mexico intermodal and truckload transportation and Less than Truckload (LTL) brokerage.

Adjacent handling services such as cargo consolidation and de-consolidation; cross dock and trans load; value-added product handling; forward inventory positioning; and customs house brokerage.

Managed transportation services including centralized execution and account management; purchase order and vendor management; route management and optimization; carrier management; and control tower.

In addition, the TSG will focus on providing value-added warehouse services from its Charlotte, NC and Laredo, TX facilities.

The group will collaborate with Yusen Logistics’ global network to seamlessly connect its services across multiple groups and to focus on key vertical markets such as automotive parts and components. “Based on a mission of collaboration and partnership, the TSG will enable Yusen Logistics to deliver comprehensive services and drive innovation,” said Kunihiko (Ken) Miyoshi, President, and CEO of Yusen Logistics (Americas).

The team will be led by Kyosuke Noguchi, Vice President and General Manager, Transportation Solutions Group.

About Yusen Logistics

Yusen Logistics is a global logistics and transportation provider that delivers custom supply chain solutions through one of the largest air, ocean and land transportation networks. We have over 500 offices in 42 countries and regions, with more than 20,000 employees at your service. Combining our services gives you greater control over your supply chain. For more information, visit http://www.yusen-logistics.com.