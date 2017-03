Attorney Alex R. Hernandez Jr. has moved his Victoria practice from the 9th floor to the 7th floor of One O'Connor Plaza. Still ready to assist you in your litigation matter Attorney Alex R. Hernandez Jr. has being practicing for nearly two decades.

Our New Address is

101 W. Goodwin Suite 750

Victoria, Texas 77901

361-575-3101

Call today if you need legal assistance in Victoria, Texas call 888 HDZ LAW8. We are ready to help.