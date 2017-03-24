Thor Equities Welcomes Chamusca to 92 Rivington Street

Joseph Sitt, CEO, Thor Equities The Lower East Side is continuing to flourish as a prime destination to live, work and play.

Thor Equities (http://www.thorequities.com), a global leader in urban real estate development, leasing and management, has leased its retail space at 92 Rivington Street in Manhattan to Chamusca, company executives announced today.

Scheduled to open in August, the new seafood restaurant will serve a sustainable and seasonal menu at the prime Lower East Side address. Chamusca signed a long-term lease for the 800-square-foot space at 92 Rivington, a seven-story residential and retail building owned by Thor Equities.

“With Ludlow House, Ace Hotel and other trendy hotspots opening on the Lower East Side, the neighborhood is continuing to flourish as a prime destination to live, work and play,” said Joseph Sitt, CEO of Thor Equities.

Thor Equities owns a number of additional properties in the area including 176 Bowery, 195 Bowery, 306 Bowery, 734 Broadway and 50 Bond Street.

###

About Thor Equities: Thor Equities is a leader in the development, leasing and management of commercial, residential, retail, hotel and mixed-use assets in premier urban locations worldwide. The company maximizes returns for investors by recognizing a property’s potential, reducing operating expenses, increasing tenant satisfaction, and leveraging market trends to maintain a long-term competitive edge. Thor Equities is also the exclusive representative of global retailers through Thor Retail Advisors, a premier leasing agent for marquee properties worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.thorequities.com.