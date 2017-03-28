ProsperWorks CRM Wins TMC’s Cloud Computing Excellence Award

ProsperWorks (http://www.prosperworks.com), the #1 recommended CRM solution for Google, today announced that it has won the Cloud Computing Excellence Award from integrated media company TMC (http://www.tmcnet.com). The Cloud Awards program, presented by TMC’s Cloud Computing Magazine, celebrates the brightest and best in cloud computing and recognizes companies that have most effectively leveraged cloud computing in their efforts to bring new, differentiated offerings to market.

By automating menial tasks like data entry and integrating across G Suite apps like Gmail, Sheets and Calendar, ProsperWorks helps sales teams close more deals in less time. Built using Google Material Design, ProsperWorks is intuitive and easy to learn — as opposed to traditional CRMs that require lengthy implementation and intensive training.

“A great product doesn’t have to be complex to be effective,” said Jon Lee, co-founder and CEO of ProsperWorks. “Users just want a cloud-based solution that saves them time, is easy to use and delivers immediate value. Many CRMs fail to deliver on what sales teams actually want and need from their sales software, so we saw a clear opportunity to differentiate ourselves with a solution that puts usability first.”

For more than 20 years, TMC has been honoring technology companies with awards in various categories. Winners represent prominent players in the market who consistently demonstrate the advancement of technologies.

“Recognizing leaders in the advancement of cloud computing, TMC is proud to announce ProsperWorks CRM as a recipient of the sixth annual Cloud Computing Excellence Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC. “ProsperWorks is being honored for their achievement in bringing innovation and excellence to the market, while leveraging the latest technology trends.”

About ProsperWorks

ProsperWorks is the #1 CRM for G Suite (formerly Google Apps for Work). ProsperWorks helps companies sell more with a CRM that’s simple to use, deeply integrated with G Suite and automated to eliminate tedious data entry. Founded by entrepreneurs Jon Lee and Kelly Cheng, ProsperWorks is based in San Francisco, has more than 75,000 customers and 120 employees, and raised $34M in venture capital financing.

For more information, visit http://www.prosperworks.com.

About Cloud Computing magazine:

Cloud Computing magazine is the industry's definitive source for all things cloud - from public, community, hybrid and private cloud to security and business continuity, and everything in between. This quarterly magazine published by TMC assesses the most important developments in cloud computing not only as they relate to IT, but to the business landscape as a whole.

For more information, please visit: http://cloud-computing.tmcnet.com.

About TMC

Global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. This presents branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities for vendors/sellers.

Please visit http://www.tmcnet.com for more information.