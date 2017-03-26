American Direct Expands Leadership Team

“The addition of Ashley and Levin further solidifies American Direct's footing as they bring to market a compelling solution that combines Division 8 and Division 28 product, service, and expertise."

American Direct Procurement, Inc., dba American Direct, the nation’s leading provider of innovation at the door opening — along with AccessNsite, its access control solution, announces the addition of two seasoned security and sales professionals to its leadership team.

Brian Ashley joins American Direct as Vice President of Enterprise Systems and brings more than 26 years' experience in integration, security, and the life-safety field. Throughout his career, he has provided consulting and system engineering for schools, industry, government and businesses in design/build security and surveillance solutions. As Vice President of Enterprise Systems, Ashley is responsible for the design, deployment, and implementation of life safety and security systems for the enterprise market, more specifically the merger of Electronic Physical Security (Division 28) and Physical/Architectural Door Systems (Division 8).

Doug Levin, Western Regional Sales Leader, has held positions in the construction industry for nearly 40 years, with a diverse background that includes delivering products and services through manufacturing, distribution, specialty, and general contracting. He has been responsible for handling sales, estimating, and operations for projects valued from $5.0 million to over $500 million. Levin holds certifications as an Architectural Hardware Consultant (AHC), a Physical Security Professional (PSP), and a LEED Accredited Professional. His extensive work experience as an architectural consultant, specification writer, and physical security consultant will guide him as he leads the Western Region in the areas of business development, sales, and operational excellence.

The addition of Ashley and Levin further solidifies American Direct’s footing as they bring to market a compelling solution that combines Division 8 and Division 28 (8/28) product, service, and expertise to deliver totally integrated safety and security solutions at the door opening.

“The addition of Brian and Doug to the American Direct leadership team bolsters our efforts as we become the only company to bring to market an offering that integrates every facet of a building’s openings; a completely integrated safety and security solution,” said Byron Whetstone, American Direct President. “We are excited for them to join us in this next chapter of our growth and know their experience and expertise will complement our innovation.”

About American Direct

Since 1991, American Direct Procurement, Inc., dba American Direct, has been one of the nation’s leading providers of architectural doors, frames, and hardware for new construction, renovation and remodel. American Direct has earned a stellar reputation for end-to-end service and expertise, a deep network of industry partners, and a large national footprint of engineering offices, sales offices, and regional service centers. With its acquisition of AccessNsite access control solutions, formerly a division of Quintron Systems, Inc., American Direct has further positioned itself as the only company in the industry fully equipped to provide totally integrated safety and security solutions at the door opening. For more information visit http://americandirectco.com/.