Real Food Blends, makers of 100% real food meals for people with feeding tubes, and the company that started a real food revolution in the medical community, will join Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and other winners of the 2016 Chicago Innovation Award, the Chicago region’s foremost annual celebration of innovation, in New York City on Monday, March 27th to ring the Closing Nasdaq Bell. The event, arranged by the Chicago Innovation Awards, will emphasize the surge of innovation that is occurring in the Chicago region, and shine a spotlight on the organizations that make up its vibrant economy.

“This annual event is an excellent example of how the Chicago Innovation Awards celebrates the spirit of innovation in organizations across all industries, sizes and sectors,” said Tom Kuczmarski, co-founder of the Chicago Innovation Awards.

“We congratulate Real Food Blends for winning a 2016 Chicago Innovation Award, and applaud their commitment to innovation,” said Dan Miller, fellow co-founder of the Chicago Innovation Awards.

Joining Real Food Blends will be other winners of the 2016 Chicago Innovation Award, including: alligatortek, Baxter, Blue1647, CancerIQ, ContextMedia, Danco, Drivin, Edovo, Federal Signal, ForeverCar, FourKites, Girls in the Game, HubTran, Infiniscene, Leap Innovations, Livingston Products, Modobag, One Million Degrees, Page Vault, Proxfinity, Radio Flyer, Shoe Drop and The Mom Project.

Julie Bombacino, Co-Founder & CEO of Real Food Blends, said, “We were honored to win the Chicago Innovation Award in 2016 and are amazed at the great opportunities that Tom, Dan and the entire Chicago Innovation Awards team continue to present to winners. We feel very fortunate to be part of this community.” Tony Bombacino, Co-Founder & CMO went on to say, “It’s fun and very rewarding to be able to focus on Innovation and disruption via a company and product line inspired by our own son (who we call our “Chief Inspiration Officer”) – you just never know where life will take you. We feel lucky to be guiding Real Food Blends and to be recognized by the likes of The Chicago Innovation Awards!”

Real Food Blends was chosen as a 2016 Chicago Innovation Award winner for its innovation in the world of tube feeding nutrition. People with feeding tubes have historically had to depend on traditional “formulas” that are often high on corn syrup and preservatives and low on real food.

To learn more about Real Food Blends and all the Chicago Innovation Award Winners, check out these videos.

ABOUT REAL FOOD BLENDS

Real Food Blends was born from Julie & Tony Bombacino’s love for their own tube-fed son and a belief that we all deserve real food. The company makes 100% real food meals that are blended to go through feeding tubes. The meals are shelf stable, free of corn syrup and preservatives and are covered by many insurance plans. With well over 1 Million meals sold, they are available nationwide through DMEs, medical supply and home healthcare companies or direct via RealFoodBlends.com and Amazon.com.

ABOUT THE CHICAGO INNOVATION AWARDS

The Chicago Innovation Awards, established in 2002, have grown from a single awards ceremony to a year-long series of events and activities designed to celebrate innovation in the Chicago region, educate people and organizations about the principles of innovation, and connect the corners of the economy by building relationships that strengthen companies, grow the economy and create jobs. For more information, visit ChicagoInnovationAwards.com

