Zunesis Named One of 2017 Tech Elite Solution Providers by CRN®

Zunesis announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Zunesis to the 2017 Tech Elite 250 list. This annual list honors an exclusive group of North American IT solution providers that have earned the highest number of advanced technical certifications from leading technology vendors, scaled to their company size. The 2017 recognition marks the eighth consecutive year that Zunesis has earned this award.

To compile the annual list, The Channel Company’s research group and CRN editors work together to identify the most customer-beneficial technical certifications in the North American IT channel. Solution providers that have obtained these elite designations— which enable them to deliver premium products, services and customer support—are then selected from a pool of online applicants.

Zunesis is a very deserving recipient of this award because they place a significant emphasis on technical expertise and certifications. Over the thirteen years that the company has been in business, they have sought to hire, retain, and equip only the best solution architects who can bring the highest value to their clients. It is this deep commitment to extensive technical knowledge that often sets Zunesis apart from their peers.

“This exclusive, ambitious group of solution providers boasts some of the most advanced IT certifications available from top technology suppliers,” said Robert Faletra, CEO, The Channel Company. “They have adapted impressively to major changes in the IT channel, especially the shift to a more services-driven market, by expanding their skill sets and sharpening both their technical and customer service expertise. Congratulations to our 2017 list, whose robust investment in their organizations has earned them yet another elite designation—the CRN Tech Elite 250.”

“I could not be more proud of our team for achieving this award again this year,” commented Zunesis CEO, Steve Shaffer. “Our solution architects work very diligently to stay on top of, and even ahead of, what is happening in the technology space. Because of their commitment and dedication to be the best at what they do, Zunesis is able to offer top-tier services to our customers.”

Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the April issue of CRN, and online at http://www.crn.com/techelite250.

