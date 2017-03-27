Endeavor Schools, a Miami-based leader in education management, wrapped up 2016 with three impressive acquisitions, marking another successful year for the company. Endeavor Schools established its presence on the West Coast by acquiring The Children’s Garden in Portland, Oregon; and expanded its presence in Texas with the addition of Parker-Chase Preschool and Silverline Montessori, both established school networks with locations in the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex and Greater Houston areas respectively.

“We are thrilled to announce that The Children’s Garden, Parker-Chase Preschool and Silverline Montessori School have joined the Endeavor Schools family,” said Ricardo Campo, President of Endeavor Schools. “With these acquisitions, we are not only extending our reach into the West but also strengthening our existing presence in Texas. Each offers exceptional educational programs with the key elements we seek in our prospective partner schools. We are excited to empower them with the tools, resources, and support they need to best meet the needs of the communities they serve.”

The Children’s Garden, located in the heart of downtown Portland, is Endeavor’s first private school acquisition in Oregon. Founded over 25 years ago, the school offers high-quality, personalized care for children from six weeks of age through kindergarten. Students thrive in a stimulating and enriching learning environment featuring a proprietary research-based curriculum centered on mindfulness.

Founded in 1981, Parker-Chase Preschool offers two locations in the Dallas suburbs of Carrollton and Plano which serve children from infancy through pre-kindergarten. Parker-Chase was one of the first schools to be accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) after being a part of its pilot credentialing program in 1985. The school has been re-accredited with this prestigious “gold standard of approval” ever since.

Silverline Montessori School, founded in 1994, is focused on developing the emotional, social, and educational growth of their students throughout two campuses in the suburbs of Houston. Serving children from infancy through elementary school, Silverline Montessori is recognized by both the American Montessori Society and the National Independent Private School Association.

“These are exciting times to be a part of Endeavor Schools,” Campo said. “We are experiencing tremendous growth, and our team is excited to execute our vision to create optimal teaching and learning environments that transform the lives of those we serve.”

About Endeavor Schools

