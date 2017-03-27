ioTium, a Silicon Valley start-up extending the Industrial IoT and Kodaro, the Bay Area software start-up for smart buildings, today announced that they will preview their joint solution, Niagara4Dell, during the Niagara Forum London March 26-28. This application is the world’s first zero-touch, secure, cloud-ready Niagara 4 solution on the Dell Edge Gateway. The solution introduces new capabilities to dramatically increase building automation efficiency including one-click deployment at scale to remote sites while ensuring complete security of all building automation endpoints.

“We’re excited to showcase the first application of Niagara 4 on the Dell Edge Gateway,” said Larry Andriunas, Kodaro president. “The IoT has brought many questions to the building automation industry and we think we’ve answered a big one with this new secure cloud-based software that opens up the possibilities of Niagara on the promising Edge Gateway.”

“Security has been a challenge for deploying industrial Internet of Things applications. Users need to have easy access without usernames/passwords and need to be able to manage their sites remotely at scale,” said Ron Victor, founder and CEO of ioTium. “Our joint solution enables these things and more by enabling secure cloud connectivity with absolutely no changes to enterprise IT security policies/firewalls, and no need for on-field technicians or truck rolls.”

The end-to-end solution creates a secure perimeter around the building automation devices to prevent breaches and eliminate the possibility of DDOS attacks.

Kodaro and ioTium will be holding preview demonstrations of the joint solution at the Niagara Forum London at the Park Plaza Westminster. The Niagara Forum is bi-annual event designed to give developers, building owners, engineers and executives the opportunity to engage on a range of issues related to device-to-enterprise applications and automation infrastructure. Representatives from both Kodara and ioTium will be available to answer questions and talk more about the solution at booth S7.

About IoTium, Inc.

ioTium is a Silicon Valley start-up that is extending mainstream Internet to the Industrial IoT world. ioTium enables new revenue streams, secure remote management and diagnostic capabilities for customers in both green-field and brown-field installations. ioTium’s cloud-managed, software defined IoT Network infrastructure provides secure connectivity between devices and systems at the edge and applications in the public or private cloud. ioTium’s solution is secure, scalable, easy-to-deploy and extensible. More information is available at http://www.iotium.io.

About Kodaro, LLC

Kodaro is a new company created to help contractors, controls companies and end-users find value in their building data. Kodaro was built over decades of work with building controls. We know the ins and outs of all building systems, from HVAC to plumbing. We also know that recent growth in building automation technology has created an opportunity for software that helps all of those systems, and the people who manage them, perform better. With our deep understanding of the parts that make up whole buildings, we're developing software to securely unlock building data and provide actionable information all while supporting comfortable spaces and increasing operational efficiencies. Grow with us at kodaro.com.

