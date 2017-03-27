X-Rite President, Ron Voigt, to Present on Specificity at FUSE

X-Rite Pantone My hope is that attendees walk away from my session with a renewed sense of empowerment over their own processes. The tools are all there. It’s just a matter of knowing how to use them.

X-Rite Incorporated, a global leader in color science and technology, and its subsidiary Pantone LLC, are pleased to announced that Ron Voigt, President will be presenting at FUSE 2017 in Miami, April 4-7, at Eden Roc. FUSE Miami brings together the best in branding and design to explore the strategies needed for success in a changing business landscape. Voigt will be discussing how improved specificity can help designers bring their creative visions to life and ensure that final products are accurately produced.

“I’m thrilled to be speaking at FUSE for the first time,” says Voigt. “My hope is that attendees walk away from my session with a renewed sense of empowerment over their own processes. The tools are all there. It’s just a matter of knowing how to use them. I was inspired to present on this topic because I often notice how misconceptions about specificity can cause great ideas to drift or get diluted. I want to help attendees avoid these pitfalls and be ready to more effectively execute their creative visions.”

Presentation Details

Title: The Counterintuitive Magic of Specificity

Description: For designers, ensuring that a creative vision comes to life as originally imagined can be a challenge. Learn how getting specific early on helps you generate momentum, accelerate time to market, maximizes your creativity, and gives you confidence that your design vision will be faithfully produced…the first time and every time.

Day: Tuesday, April 4 at 12:35 pm - 1:15 pm

About FUSE 2017

We live in a time of unprecedented flux and transition, with business challenges appearing from many directions. It doesn’t matter whether you’re a “big brand” or an up and comer, the brand rulebook has been rewritten and disruption is the new normal. Over the span of three days, the FUSE event will unite brand, design and marketing leaders, to explore the strategies needed for success in this changing landscape. Keynotes, case studies, and inspirational immersions ensure you can expand your skillset and mindset, learn how design is working to reach the increasingly mobile and difficult to define consumer, and uncover the frameworks innovators are using to build the new age of brand and design.

http://www.FUSEDesignUS.com

About X-Rite

Founded in 1958, X-Rite Incorporated is a global leader in the science and technology of color and appearance. With its wholly owned subsidiary Pantone, X-Rite employs more than 800 people in 11 countries. The company’s corporate headquarters are located in Grand Rapids, Mich., with regional headquarters in Europe and Asia and service centers across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas. X-Rite Pantone offers a full range of solutions used by manufacturers, retailers, printers, photographers and graphic design houses to achieve precise management and communication of color and appearance throughout their processes. X-Rite Pantone products and services are recognized standards in the printing, packaging, photography, graphic design, video, automotive, paints, plastics, textiles and medical industries. For further information, please visit http://www.xrite.com. For the latest news, information and conversations, connect with X-Rite on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Pantone

Pantone LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of X-Rite, Incorporated, has been the world’s color authority for nearly 50 years, providing design professionals with products and services for the colorful exploration and expression of creativity. Always a source for color inspiration, Pantone also offers paint and designer-inspired products and services for consumers. More information is available at http://www.pantone.com.

# # #

©2017 X-Rite, Inc. All rights reserved. X-Rite is a registered trademark of X-Rite, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. PANTONE® and other Pantone trademarks are the property of Pantone LLC. © 2017. All rights reserved.