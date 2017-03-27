Emtec to Lead Three Educational Sessions at Collaborate 2017

Emtec, Inc.®, an IT consultancy that enables end-to-end digital transformation, will be presenting three educational sessions at Collaborate 2017, April 2-6 at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

Collaborate 2017 is designed to offer members of the Oracle user community a place to share and learn via sessions, panels and networking events dedicated to Oracle business systems, such as its E-Business Suite, Cloud systems, EPM/Hyperion, CRM, BI, Support, and other applications. Registration is still open.

Emtec subject matter experts will lead three educational sessions at Collaborate—all of which are designed to offer insights on moving to the cloud.

The first session, “Hajoca: A Multi-Pillar Move to the Cloud,” (Session ID: 10309), will be held at 3 p.m. April 2, in Breakers D and will offer attendees a deep-dive into how a distributor of plumbing, heating and industrial supplies with more than 4,000 employees and 360 locations across the U.S. decided it was the right time to take its Financials and HCM business processes to the Cloud. Emtec subject matter experts Danielle Carey, Director HCM Growth & Innovation and Prashant Pathak, Practice Director, OFA, will present at the session.

The second session, “Case Studies of Moving from EBS to the Cloud,” (Session ID: 10324), will be held at 11 a.m. April 3, and feature insights from two Emtec clients about how they determined their readiness and dealt with business challenges surrounding moving to the cloud. Dawn Holmes, HCM Consultant, and Mr. Pathak will lead this session.

The final Collaborate session Emtec will present, “Co-Existence in the Cloud,” (Session ID: 10308), which will be held at 4:15 p.m. April 5 in Breakers D. This session will offer insights from Ms. Carey about how organizations can determine if they are ready to move to the cloud and Emtec’s experience in moving companies to a co-existence model can make sense.

