Emtec, Inc.®, an IT consultancy that enables end-to-end digital transformation, will lead an educational session at Oracle HCM World 2017, April 11-13 at the Boston Marriott Copley Place.

Oracle HCM World is designed to offer members of the Oracle HCM user community a place to share and learn about some of the IT challenges, case studies and real-life applications shaping the current HR community. It also will offer customer insights on industry trends and economics, as well as best practices for how organizations can take a multi-faceted approach to building and growing a modern, digital-based HR practice. Registration is still open.

Danielle Carey, Director, HCM Growth & Innovation, will lead the session titled “Hajoca: A Move to the Cloud”, at 11:30 a.m. April 12 in Salon HI. The session will offer attendees a deep-dive into how a distributor of plumbing, heating and industrial supplies with more than 4,000 employees and 360 locations across the U.S. decided it was the right time to take its HCM, ERP and other applications to the Cloud.

Emtec also was nominated for an Oracle HCM Cloud Rubies Award in the category of Game Changer: Modernization. This award, which will be presented at HCM World 2017, recognizes teams that accomplished something unique with Oracle HCM Cloud and modernized their HR functionalities.

Emtec moved to the Oracle HCM Cloud to provide a single instance of the truth across its many acquisitions from the past two years. Emtec went live on Oracle HCM Cloud in November 2016. The initial phase was global HR, providing one truly global view of all employees across the business units and countries. Not one to shy away from new technologies, Emtec also began to work with an AI chatbot embedded within the Oracle HCM Cloud application to respond to typical first-line inquiries to the HR team. The chatbot is designed to be available 24/7 to support our global team and help the HR team focus on the more complex employee issues and key business initiatives.

