The Hunger Project Celebrates World Hunger Day May 28, 2017

On May 28th The Hunger Project joins together with others to make a difference in the poorest communities. The Hunger Project is a global, non-profit, strategic organization committed to the sustainable end of world hunger.

THE HUNGER PROJECT has programs throughout Africa, South Asia and Latin America. Their programs are based on an innovative, holistic approach, which empowers women and men living in rural villages to become the agents of their own development and make sustainable progress in overcoming hunger and poverty.

Many celebrity supporters and organizations gather as a voice to be heard to end world hunger. Such names as Dionne Warwick, Natalie Cole, Boy George, Kim Conrad, Cliff Richard and more are active voices and participants.

Kim Conrad, founder of Sacred Life Living, commented “The Hunger Project touches my heart because it is a living example that when we empower ourselves and each other to become the agents of our own development we are designed to create sustainable solutions together in any situation; solutions that work not only for humanity; ones that work for all life.”

Sacred Life Living Center (SLL), Kellogg, General Mills, Cisco, and Morgan Stanley all stand in alignment with the initiative of The Hunger Project to empower sustainability and expansion for Humanity as a whole.

Sacred Life Living launches this year. It is an educational, experiential center for the enhancement of generative results through conscious integration which dynamically increase personal capacity, fulfillment, successful action and optimal results in personal achievement.

To find out more about Sacred Life Living contact Kim Conrad, the Founder, at http://www.KimConrad.com.

To find out more about The Hunger Project go to http://www.thp.org.