Mountain Hub App Dr. Gabriel Wolken, manager of the Climate and Cryosphere Hazards Program at the Alaska Division of Geological & Geophysical Surveys explains, “We all know snow is changing— we want to know how and where it is changing."

Mountain Hub, a technology company that provides an engaging network for people to discover, experience, and share real-time information in the outdoors, announces a groundbreaking partnership with the NASA Community Snow Observations project to help scientists understand snowpack depth variability and its impact on accurate predictions of streamflow. With support from Protect Our Winters and Winter Wildlands Alliance, the Mountain Hub community can be empowered to be citizen scientists helping in this cause.

Through the NASA Citizen Science for Earth Systems Program, publicly shared snowpack observations submitted through the free Mountain Hub mobile app will help ground truth and improve satellite and remote sensing modeling critical in understanding slope propensity for avalanches, downstream water management modeling, and climate change. Crowd-sourced information that will be shared back to the public.

Climate scientist Dr. Gabriel Wolken, manager of the Climate and Cryosphere Hazards Program at the Alaska Division of Geological & Geophysical Surveys explains, “We all know snow is changing— we want to know how and where it is changing, so that we can improve the accuracy of our streamflow models. However snow scientists can’t possibly collect all the snow data needed to fully answer these questions. Mountain Hub enables anyone to be a CSO Citizen Scientist and to be able to contribute to this important scientific mission.”

Thomas Laakso, brand president at Mountain Hub, adds, “Our company’s mission is rooted in a culture of contribution. We want Mountain Hub to help people communicate, share experiences and enjoy their time in the outdoors safely. We are excited that contributions from our community can now help science as well. This is an easy way for anyone to get involved in an important cause which returns valuable information to the community as well.”

Professional big mountain snowboarder and founder of the non-profit Protect our Winters (POW), Jeremy Jones, is thrilled about the opportunity for any snow enthusiast to contribute to a better understanding of our rapidly changing climate. “Snow is a critical component of our ecosystem. The mission of POW is to make a difference and rallying the Mountain Hub community and empowering users to become Citizen Scientists we can all take steps in the fight to understanding and solving this obstacle.” Continues Jones, “Our POW athlete ambassadors have united to become Athlete Scientists to help champion this cause and let it be known that all of us from the mountain community can work together to share information while at the same time helping a greater cause.”

For additional information regarding Mountain Hub or NASA Community Snow Observations go to http://mountainhub.com/nasa-citizen-scientist-project/ and download the Mountain Hub mobile app for iOS and Android or go to http://www.nasacso.org to learn more about the science.