Today, Coronado Brewing Company is excited to announce a new partnership with the Surfrider Foundation, the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of the coasts, with the launch of a new collaboration beer, CoastWise Session IPA. In line with Coronado Brewing Company’s brand mantra to ‘Stay Coastal,’ a portion of the proceeds will support Surfrider Foundation’s mission of protecting the ocean, waves and beaches. CoastWise is the latest addition to the company’s core lineup, and will be available in retail locations throughout Coronado’s distribution network starting April 1, 2017. In addition to the proceeds from beer sales, the company is also hosting a series of beach cleanups leading up to Earth Day on April 22.

“As a local brewery with coastal roots, we’re thrilled to partner with the Surfrider Foundation to help support the protection of our ocean and shorelines,” said Brandon Richards, COO, Coronado Brewing Company. “Since founding Coronado Brewing Company 21 years ago on Coronado Island, we’ve been continually inspired by the ocean lifestyle, and we felt this was a natural partnership that gives consumers an opportunity to directly support the protection of the coasts through the CoastWise collaboration.”

CoastWise Session IPA is brewed with a blend of Mosaic and Sorachi Ace, giving the beer bright tropical and citrus notes, with a lingering, dry bitterness. At 5% ABV, CoastWise is the perfect session beer, and the recyclable can makes it the ultimate beverage to enjoy outdoors this summer. “We had a lot of fun bringing this brand to life and we think the art and the message will resonate with our customers,” said Richards. The hand-sketched artwork on the can embodies a playful and edgy version of Poseidon, protector of the sea and nod to Coronado’s mermaid roots.

“We’re excited about this amazing partnership with Coronado Brewing Company that will support our work to keep our coasts clean and accessible,” said Dr. Chad Nelsen, CEO of the Surfrider Foundation. “Like Surfrider, Coronado Brewing Company is committed to the protection of our coasts and every purchase directly supports Surfrider’s mission.”

In time for spring, CoastWise will be available on draft and in can six-packs starting April 1 in the primary regions of California, Illinois and North Carolina, and will expand to additional states throughout the company’s distribution network. Additionally, Coronado partnered with Thinfilm to create smart coasters designed to tell the story of the Surfrider collaboration through a novel digital experience launched via a simple tap of a smartphone.

For more information and a video about the CoastWise partnership, visit http://www.coronadobrewing.com/coastwise and for more ways to protect the ocean, waves and beaches, visit Surfrider.org. Stay Coastal. Cheers.

About Coronado Brewing Company

In 1996, when craft beer was still a foreign term and San Diego County was home to only a handful of breweries, the Chapman brothers, Ron and Rick, opened a brewpub in their hometown of Coronado. Today Coronado Brewing stays true to its San Diego roots, brewing a diverse portfolio specializing in abundantly hoppy West Coast-style ales, available in 19 US states and 12 countries. In addition to the long-established pub in Coronado, the company operates a tasting room inside its San Diego production facility, and a tasting room and restaurant in Imperial Beach, California. Coronado Brewing Company is the proud recipient of one of the brewing industry's most prestigious awards—World Beer Cup Champion Brewery and Brewmaster for a Mid-Size Brewing Company, 2014.

About Surfrider Foundation

The Surfrider Foundation is a non-profit grassroots organization dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of our world’s oceans, waves and beaches through a powerful activist network. Founded in 1984 by a handful of visionary surfers in Malibu, California, the Surfrider Foundation now maintains over 500,000 supporters, activists and members, with more than 80 volunteer-led chapters and 60 clubs in the U.S., and more than 400 victories protecting our coasts. Learn more at surfrider.org.

