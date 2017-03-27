The New Zealand ANZAC combat system trainer is shown installed at the Maritime Warfare Training Centre at the Royal New Zealand Navy base in Devonport, NZ We are proud of our Canadian-developed solution and thrilled to deliver this advanced capability to the Royal New Zealand Navy.

Kongsberg Geospatial, an Ottawa-based developer of real-time, mission critical, geospatial and Command and Control software announced that the opening this week of the New Zealand ANZAC combat system trainer marks the culmination of over two decades of support for Lockheed Martin Canada’s mission systems portfolio.

The New Zealand ANZAC combat system trainer is part of a larger New Zealand ANZAC Frigate System upgrade project and was delivered ahead of schedule to the Maritime Warfare Training Centre at the Royal New Zealand Navy base in Devonport on February 16, 2017.

The New Zealand ANZAC Frigate System upgrade project marks the first international delivery of Lockheed Martin Canada's CMS 330 Combat Management System which was initially developed for Canada's modernized HALIFAX class frigates and then adapted for the Royal New Zealand Navy with Canada's support.

The CMS 330 Combat Management System is now being marketed worldwide, and is considered a demonstration of how the Canadian Industrial and Technology Benefits (ITB) Program can lead to increased international development opportunities for Canadian industry.

"The ANZAC combat system trainer provides a generational shift in training capability with a realistic synthetic environment capable of generating high fidelity simulations of real world conditions," said Rosemary Chapdelaine, vice president and general manager Lockheed Martin Canada Rotary and Mission Systems. "We are proud of our Canadian-developed solution and thrilled to deliver this advanced capability to the Royal New Zealand Navy."

Kongsberg Geospatial has contributed geospatial and display components to the system since its original inception over two decades ago, and has continued to support the evolution of this capability through continuous research and development.

“Kongsberg Geospatial is unique among software companies in our commitment and approach to longitudinal life-cycle support for the products our technology powers,” explained Ranald McGillis, president of Kongsberg Geospatial. “We’ve been contributing to Lockheed Martin’s US Navy Aegis program for over 15 years, and we’ve been part of Lockheed Martin Canada’s HALIFAX combat management system and CMS trainer programs for over two decades. Through a commitment to continuous R&D and excellent customer support we have been able to remain technologically relevant and performant as these programs evolve.”

ENDS ###

About Kongsberg Geospatial:

Based in Ottawa, Canada, Kongsberg Geospatial (https://www.kongsberggeospatial.com) creates precision real-time software for mapping, geospatial visualization, and situational awareness. The Company’s products are primarily deployed in solutions for air-traffic control, Command and Control, and air defense. Over nearly three decades of providing dependable performance under extreme conditions, Kongsberg Geospatial has become the leading geospatial technology provider for mission-critical applications where lives are on the line. Kongsberg Geospatial is a subsidiary of Kongsberg Defence Systems.

Media contact: 1-800-267-2626 or reach us by email at info(at)kongsberggeospatial(dot)com

About Lockheed Martin Canada:

Lockheed Martin Canada, (http://www.lockheedmartin.ca) headquartered in Ottawa, is the Canadian-based arm of Lockheed Martin Corporation, a global security and aerospace company. Lockheed Martin Canada specializes in the development, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services. The company employs more than 850 employees at major facilities in Ottawa, Montreal, Dartmouth, Calgary, and Victoria, working on a wide range of major programs spanning the aerospace, defence and civil sectors.

Media contact: 1 (856) 722-3613 or reach us by email at carolyn.nelson(at)lmco(dot)com