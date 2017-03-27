VBrick® Showcases New Rev® Features at Enterprise Connect

“Live streaming places much higher demands on enterprise platforms than video-on-demand, so this trend is driving the market towards VBrick’s core competency and excellence in live video streaming," said Shelly Heiden, CEO of VBrick.

VBrick, the leader in enterprise video, will showcase new innovations in its Rev platform at Enterprise Connect that further simplify and democratize the ability for organizations to create, webcast, publish, deliver and share video as a routine part of the work day.

VBrick unveiled a new, browser-based video editing that makes it simple for content creators to edit recordings within the Rev interface without requiring plugins or file downloads.

Using an intuitive, timeline-based format, viewers can edit segments within recordings, preview and publish right from within Rev. Rev customers have widely requested this feature since nearly every webcast or meeting needs at least minor edits prior to publishing. Instead of mastering new tools, or asking for help from a colleague with video editing programs and skills, Rev makes it seamless and intuitive to finish the job in minutes. Watch this Rev-hosted video for a quick preview of the new editing feature https://vision.rev.vbrick.com/#/videos/8793ae1d-c402-4011-b312-471dfa53eee5.

The new editing capabilities will be standard in the next Rev platform release, along with other innovations including new “team” based functionality for departmental-level collaboration and branding, a new analytics platform that lets organizations measure viewership, engagement and quality of experience, and dynamic content expiration capabilities.

VBrick recently also released ground-breaking cloud-based live streaming and recording from video conferencing end points in Rev that enables organizations to convert any conference room or office into a global live webcasting studio. Video conferencing end points take the place of camera crews and studios, empowering non-technical users to create and share high-quality video webcasts and recordings with online audiences anywhere.

At Enterprise Connect, VBrick’s latest integrations with the Cisco Collaboration product suite will be shown in the VBrick booth 1732 and Cisco booth 1806. Among these will be a new, Spark Recording bot that allows Spark users to use Rev to record meetings and publish to Rev in the cloud. The recording feature adds to many others, including the ability for Spark users to subscribe to Rev video categories and receive and share video links from within the Spark experience.

Rev enables organizations to unleash the power of video to educate, inform and inspire employees anywhere and on any device. The platform’s ease of use increases engagement and adoption by delivering the same consumer-grade experience employees expect from their use of video and social media sites. Customers can stream high-quality live video webcasts and on-demand video across their own networks using Rev’s embedded eCDN capabilities, which ensure that video uses the least possible bandwidth.

