Inspired Review today is pleased to accept the award for #1 Legal Staffing Agency in the Legal Industry, voted by its peers in the 2017 “Best of the National law Journal Report.” At the same time, Inspired Review’s Managed Document Review, Technology Assisted Review (TAR) and Legal Process Outsourcing Service was voted Top 3 in the Nation.

“These honors for the 2nd year in a row are so important as it comes directly from the end users of our services, and highlights Inspired Review’s goals of creating top level industry standards ” said Michael Dalewitz, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “When Inspired Review launched 4 years ago, it was with a goal to disrupt the legal industry. With advances in our Virtual Document Review (VDR) along with innovative technology and metrics, we are at the forefront of the biggest advances in legal staffing and managed document review.”

“Best of The National Law Journal” Readers Rankings ask readers to cast votes for vendors in various categories for the best providers of services, products or education to U.S. law firms. For each category, the winners were ranked by popularity among peers – the choice with the most votes won.

Inspired Review's ability to deliver fast, accurate and low-cost Managed Review is attributable to ReviewRight, their proprietary document review testing application and metrics tracking system analyzing precision, recall and efficiency. As performance is tracked at every stage of the review, Inspired Review is able to reward and incentivize top-tier review attorneys with better pay for producing better results at higher speeds. Inspired Review's efficiencies with better teams combined with advanced workflows and technology, allowing them to enhance the Quality Control Process and provide further Risk Mitigation in the Document Review Stage of Discovery.

From data technology products and banking services to law firm marketing and legal research, the “Best of The National Law Journal” rankings showcases the top vendors and law schools, providing lawyers and legal professionals with insights into the preferred providers in today’s legal market. To view the special report, please go to http://www.nlj.com.

