The Institutes Selected Among 2017 Top Workplaces by Philly.com

Philly.com, part of the Philadelphia Media Network, has selected The Institutes as one of the Top Workplaces for 2017 for the fourth year in a row. This award program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the region’s best places of employment from their workers’ perspectives.

This year, more than 39,000 large, midsize and small organizations in the Delaware Valley were surveyed to be considered for the Top Workplaces 2017 award, including firms based elsewhere that have a major presence in the Philadelphia region. Of those surveyed, 125 Philadelphia-area employers scored highly enough to earn Top Workplaces honors.

The Institutes are ranked as a top midsize company based on the results of an employee feedback survey administered by WorkplaceDynamics, LLC. This survey evaluated how well The Institutes’ employees think they are working together toward a common cause.

“It’s truly an honor to be recognized as a top workplace for the fourth year in a row,” said Peter L. Miller, CPCU, president and chief executive officer of The Institutes. “Our employees were the real judges in the outcome, and it’s their collaborative dedication to fulfilling our organization’s mission that makes our team so great. We have a strong corporate culture here, which is significant in driving the success of our business and in creating an engaging work environment.”

The Institutes, located in the Philadelphia suburb of Malvern, offer a friendly, casual working environment and a generous benefits package, including:



35-hour workweek

Free breakfast and lunch every day

401(k) plan with company contribution up to 16%

Generous time-off package that includes paid vacation, personal, and sick time and holidays

Paid parental leave

Tuition reimbursement

Medical, dental, vision, and prescription coverage

Free on-site fitness center

A beautiful, 1.25-mile-long walking path

For more information about the Top Workplaces lists, visit http://www.topworkplaces.com/frontend.php/regional-list/map/philly.

About The Institutes

The Institutes are the leader in delivering proven knowledge solutions that drive powerful business results for the risk management and property-casualty insurance industry. The Institutes’ knowledge solutions include the CPCU® designation program; associate designation programs in areas such as claims, risk management, underwriting and reinsurance; introductory and foundation programs; online courses; research; custom solutions; assessment tools; and continuing education (CE) courses for licensed insurance professionals and adjusters through their CEU business unit.

The Institutes are affiliated with the CPCU Society, a community of credentialed insurance professionals who promote excellence through their technical expertise and ethical behavior, and with The Griffith Insurance Education Foundation, a not-for-profit educational organization that promotes the study and teaching of risk management and insurance.

About WorkplaceDynamics, LLC

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., WorkplaceDynamics specializes in employee feedback surveys and workplace improvement. This year alone, more than two million employees in over 6,000 organizations will participate in the Top Workplaces™ campaign—a program it conducts in partnership with more than 40 prestigious media partners across the United States. WorkplaceDynamics also provides consulting services to improve employee engagement and organizational health. WorkplaceDynamics is a founding B Corporation member, a coalition of organizations that are leading a global movement to redefine success in business by offering a positive vision of a better way to do business.

