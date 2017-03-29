vybe urgent care Receives Financial Support from Reinvestment Fund

"In Philadelphia, the average wait to see a doctor is 37 days. vybe urgent care is helping to bridge the gap of healthcare challenges like this and ensuring patients who need care can access it."

vybe urgent care announces the closing of a debt financing package with Reinvestment Fund, an arrangement that will enable vybe to strengthen its commitment to bringing accessible, affordable healthcare to the residents of Philadelphia. vybe urgent care centers in Roxborough, Port Richmond, Center City and South Philadelphia diagnose and treat a wide variety of illnesses and injuries, in addition to providing on-site x-rays, lab work and other medical services. By attending to a wide range of patient needs and a variety of patients, including those served by all commercial and government-sponsored health plans, vybe is making strides toward creating a healthier community in Philadelphia.

“We are thrilled that Reinvestment Fund has recognized vybe as a company that supports its mission to invest in the health and well-being of residents in our community,” said vybe urgent care President Peter Hotz. “In Philadelphia, the average wait to see a doctor is 37 days.* vybe urgent care is helping to bridge the gap of healthcare challenges like this and ensuring patients who need care can access it. With this added financial support, we look forward to opening several more centers in 2017 and 2018 in order to extend our reach to all areas of the city.”

“Reinvestment Fund is pleased to support vybe’s ability to deliver quality, convenient and cost-effective healthcare in Philadelphia. This is our first investment in the fast-growing urgent care sector, increasing access to care, which is particularly important for everyone who does not have a regular primary care doctor, who is uninsured or Medicaid insured, and who wants to avoid a costly trip to the emergency room,” said Bridget Wiedeman, Senior Director, Health Services, Reinvestment Fund. “Our loan will help recapitalize vybe after its build-out and opening of two new sites, giving it the liquidity to ramp up operations.”

*Source: Healthcare Finance

About vybe urgent care

vybe urgent care operates community-based urgent care centers that provide adults and children convenient treatment for a broad range of illnesses and injuries. vybe is committed to an enhanced focus on patient experience, where the medical team and thoughtful amenities work together to help patients feel better as soon as they walk through the door. vybe also offers on-site x-rays, lab tests, vaccinations, and physical exams with no appointment necessary. Learn more at vybe.care

About Reinvestment Fund

Reinvestment Fund is a catalyst for change in low-income communities. We integrate data, policy and strategic investments to improve the quality of life in low-income neighborhoods. Using analytical and financial tools, we bring high-quality grocery stores, affordable housing, schools and health centers to the communities that need better access—creating anchors that attract investment over the long term and help families lead healthier, more productive lives. Learn more at reinvestment.com