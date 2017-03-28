1010 Caroline Development Receives ARB Approval

1010 Caroline Street Fredericksburg VA "We are excited to bring this wonderful building into a new era of life and use, while increasing foot traffic for all businesses on Caroline Street,” Mr. Sean Haynes.

The March Architectural Review Board (ARB) of Fredericksburg unanimously approved the Certificate of Appropriateness for exterior design plans for 1010 Caroline Street.

Sean J. Haynes, president and owner of Fredericksburg based Rappahannock Development Group (RDG) stated to the board during the session, “We appreciate the time, ideas and guidance from the board members as we move this important project forward for Fredericksburg.”

The project has been supported by a team of creative professionals including, Commonwealth Architects; Lifecycle Construction Services; and Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer commercial real estate.

The structure at 1010 Caroline Street was originally built c.1930 as two individual buildings for the Spotless Co., a department store. In 1955, the two buildings were combined and renovated to become the Leggett’s Department Store. Since the 1970’s only a small portion of the building was utilized by a local retail business. The new design pays homage to the historical mid-century modern design and feel of the building, while providing improved usage and function for new tenant businesses.

The development, scheduled to be complete in November of this year, will include 26,000 SF of Class A office, restaurant and retail space.

The excitement continues to build around this new available space in downtown. “We are receiving calls and inquires from a wide range of businesses interested in downtown Fredericksburg. 1010 Caroline is just the space to make a statement in Fredericksburg and tap into a thriving local market. We are excited to bring this wonderful building into a new era of life and use, while increasing foot traffic for all businesses on Caroline Street,” concluded Mr. Haynes.

About: Rappahannock Development Group (RDG) – is focused on developing properties and real estate opportunities that target “main street” U.S.A. allowing people to live based on community, choice and lifestyle. For more information on RDG go to http://www.goRDG.com