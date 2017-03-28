Garrett Wade Releases Unique EDC Multi-Tool

Garrett Wade Brass Capsule EDC Multi-Tool It was an exciting challenge to produce a modern, useful EDC multi-tool that adheres to the original design and also fits into a small enough form factor to be barely noticeable in your pocket.

Garrett Wade released its much anticipated brass capsule EDC multi-tool this week. Inspired by an exciting find in a London antique market, this “every day carry” (EDC) multi-tool exceeds modern functional standards while maintaining the integrity of its original bespoke design.

Anthony Francis, Head of Product Development at Garrett Wade, said, “I’m very proud of the research and hard work that went into development of our brass capsule EDC multi-tool. It was an exciting challenge to produce a modern, useful tool that adheres to the original design and also fits into a small enough form factor to be barely noticeable in your pocket. But I think we ultimately pulled it off very nicely.”

The Garrett Wade Brass Capsule EDC Multi-tool contains the following:



Solid brass capsule

Slot and Phillips head screwdrivers (one each): Chrome vanadium with Chrome plating.

Pull hook knife: Stainless steel, polished but not chrome plated.

Drill bit/gimlet with screw starter tip: High Speed Steel with chrome plating.

Corkscrew: Copper with chrome plating.

About Garrett Wade: Garrett Wade is a seller of high-quality hand tools of exceptional quality and design. All tools are built with the highest-quality materials and workmanship standards and are backed by a rock-solid guarantee. Founded in 1975. Based in DUMBO, Brooklyn, NY USA.

Website: http://www.garrettwade.com.