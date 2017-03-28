Sid Bala, President & CEO of alligatortek, joins Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and other winners of the Chicago Innovation Awards at the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell. Innovative thinking allows businesses and communities to get to the next level.

alligatortek, an award-winning software development company, joined Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and winners of the 2016 Chicago Innovation Awards, the Chicago region’s foremost annual celebration of innovation, in New York City on Monday, March 27th to ring the Closing Nasdaq Bell. This is the second time alligatortek rang the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell. The event, arranged by the Chicago Innovation Awards, emphasizes the surge of innovation that is occurring in the Chicago region, and shines a spotlight on the organizations that make up its vibrant economy.

"Innovative thinking allows businesses and communities to get to the next level," said Sid Bala, President and CEO of alligatortek. “We are honored to be recognized as an industry-leading innovator in Chicago.”

“This annual event is an excellent example of how the Chicago Innovation Awards celebrates the spirit of innovation in organizations across all industries, sizes and sectors,” said Tom Kuczmarski, co-founder of the Chicago Innovation Awards.

“We congratulate alligatortek for winning the Chicago Innovation Awards, and applaud their commitment to innovation,” said Dan Miller, fellow co-founder.

alligatortek joined other winners of the 2016 Chicago Innovation Awards, including: Baxter, Blue1647, CancerIQ, ContextMedia, Danco, Drivin, Edovo, Federal Signal, ForeverCar, FourKites, Girls in the Game, HubTran, Infiniscene, Leap Innovations, Livingston Products, Modobag, One Million Degrees, Page Vault, Proxfinity, Radio Flyer, Real Food Blends, Shoe Drop and The Mom Project.

To learn more about the Chicago Innovation Award winners, watch their video testimonials.

About alligatortek

alligatortek is an award-winning custom software development firm that builds solutions to address process bottlenecks and improve efficiency, productivity and the bottom line for clients. With a strong focus on ROI, the firm works closely with its clients to open the possibilities for new strategies and business opportunities. alligatortek is a 2015 Microsoft Partner of the Year and a two-time winner of the Chicago Innovation Awards.

About the Chicago Innovation Awards

The Chicago Innovation Awards, established in 2002, have grown from a single awards ceremony to a year-long series of events and activities designed to celebrate innovation in the Chicago region, educate people and organizations about the principles of innovation, and connect the corners of the economy by building relationships that strengthen companies, grow the economy and create jobs. For more information, visit http://www.chicagoinnovationawards.com.