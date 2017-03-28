Novant Health Opens Stroke Bridge Clinic in Charlotte

For stroke survivors, returning to a normal routine after leaving the hospital can be the hardest part of recovery. At the Novant Health Stroke Bridge Clinic, a dedicated team of physicians help facilitate the coordination of care for stroke survivors transitioning from the hospital to home.

“The hospital can be a very confusing place – and you’re receiving a lot of information during your stay,” said Dr. Carlene Kingston, neuro-hospitalist and lead physician at the Stroke Bridge Clinic. “Sometimes stroke patients need additional assistance post-discharge, whether it is for newly noted needs for outpatient therapies, managing new medications or psychosocial support.”

Stroke navigators guide patients and their caregivers through the recovery process, answering questions and helping connect patients with services in the community that can make life easier as they recover. A sympathetic ear and words of encouragement during a challenging recovery can make all the difference for patients. Kingston notes that it can take weeks before some patients are able to have necessary follow-up appointments with their primary care physicians and other specialists, and the Stroke Bridge Clinic helps close that gap.

“We ensure that follow-up appointments are made in a timely fashion. We spend time addressing questions that may have been missed when the patient was hospitalized,” she said. “The Stroke Bridge Clinic allows our patients to have access to a specialized nurse practitioner, neuro-pharmacist and our stroke navigator to help with all of your care moving forward so that we can reduce your risk of stroke in the future.”

If you are well enough to leave the hospital but still face serious cognitive or physical challenges, extra attention from talented clinicians who specialize in caring for stroke survivors can make a big difference. The clinic, sharing space with Novant Health Neurology, is located at 1918 Randolph Road, Suite 400, and is open on Tuesday afternoons. Physicians will care for patients in the hospital setting and will see patients in the clinic after discharge.

For more information, please call 704-384-9437.

