Cloud-based Parking Solutions for Today's Enterprises

All Traffic Solutions, the leader in cloud-based traffic management solutions for law enforcement, transportation and smart cities, has released its latest white paper, Cloud-Based Parking Solutions for Today’s Enterprises, which explores parking management challenges and provides best practice technology-driven solutions that small to midsize municipalities, as well as private organizations such as hospitals, universities, airports and event arenas can implement to overcome parking and traffic safety dilemmas now and in the future.

This parking availability solutions white paper looks at the optimization of existing parking and expansion to support urban and suburban growth, the need for round-the-clock parking availability, clear directional signage and communication with parkers, and providing adequate safety and security.

The paper explains how to leverage a cloud-based traffic management and reporting solution to:



Monitor and track parking availability and traffic speeds 24/7

Display parking availability notifications in near real-time in parking facilities and adjacent roadways

Notify parkers about where to park, parking rates, event information, impending delays, virtual drive times and more

Calm traffic and increase safety in and around parking facilities

Integrate traffic and parking devices for total transportation management

Leverage data reports and analytics for more informed decision making

Also included are two actual case studies that demonstrate how organizations can benefit from cloud-based IoT* solutions to manage their most challenging parking scenarios.

Those who wish to download the white paper can click on this link.

To learn more about TraffiCloudTM, All Traffic Solutions’ cloud-based transportation management ecosystem that allows users to remotely manage traffic and parking devices, as well as data, from any Internet connection, visit http://www.alltrafficsolutions.com/solutions/trafficloud.

*Internet of Things

About All Traffic Solutions

Located outside Washington D.C. in Herndon, Virginia, All Traffic Solutions is consistently recognized as a leading innovator in the traffic safety industry for radar speed and variable message displays, imaging products and intelligent transportation systems, delivering groundbreaking levels of service and product capability. By integrating cloud technology into all of its products, All Traffic Solutions allows customers to manage all their equipment and data remotely through a browser, resulting in better traffic safety outcomes and initiatives related to vehicle-to-infrastructure solutions and smart cities. For more information, visit http://www.AllTrafficSolutions.com.