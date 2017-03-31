Cobb Pediatric Therapy Services Named as a ‘Top Workplace’ in Atlanta

Cobb Pediatric Therapy Services has been awarded a 2017 Top Workplaces honor by The Atlanta Journal Constitution. The pediatric staffing firm, which is based in Kennesaw, Georgia, ranked 3rd in the midsize workplaces category (150-499 employees) out of 50 businesses. This year's ranking moved Cobb Pediatric Therapy Services up from last year's spot of 8th place. The company also received a Special Recognition out of the 2,500 companies surveyed and was awarded #1 in "Direction" due to employees being emotionally bought into what the organization is striving to achieve.

“We are extremely proud to receive this recognition that is based on employee feedback for the sixth time,” said June Whitehead, Owner and CEO of Cobb Pediatric Therapy Services. I want to thank all of our amazing therapists, school psychologists, and team members for their confidence in our company and its values. We strive to maintain a focus on our culture because at the end of the day, if we maintain our culture and our employees are satisfied with us, then we as a company have succeeded."

The Top Workplaces lists are based solely on the results of an employee feedback survey administered by WorkplaceDynamics, LLC, a leading research firm that specializes in organizational health and workplace improvement. Several aspects of workplace culture were measured, including Alignment, Execution, and Connection, just to name a few.

“The Top Workplaces award is not a popularity contest. And oftentimes, people assume it’s all about fancy perks and benefits.” says Doug Claffey, CEO of WorkplaceDynamics. “But to be a Top Workplace, organizations must meet our strict standards for organizational health. And who better to ask about work life than the people who live the culture every day—the employees. Time and time again, our research has proven that what’s most important to them is a strong belief in where the organization is headed, how it’s going to get there, and the feeling that everyone is in it together. Claffey adds, “Without this sense of connection, an organization doesn’t have a shot at being named a Top Workplace.”

Founded in 1989, Cobb Pediatric Therapy Services has been providing a range of therapy services for children, including speech language pathology, occupational therapy, physical therapy and school psychology to school systems across the United States for 28 years. The firm currently serves Alabama, the District of Columbia, Georgia, Florida, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. For more information on Cobb Pediatric Therapy Services, please visit http://www.cobbpediatric.com.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution published the complete list of Top Workplaces on Sunday, March 26, 2017. For more information about the Top Workplaces lists and WorkplaceDynamics, please visit http://www.topworkplaces.com and http://www.workplacedynamics.com.